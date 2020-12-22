Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an ey…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The a…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. It should be a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?