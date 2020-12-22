Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.