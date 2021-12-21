Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Orangeburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
