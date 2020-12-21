 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

