Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.