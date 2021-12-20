The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
