Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

