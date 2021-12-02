Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
