Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar bef…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear ski…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg …