Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

