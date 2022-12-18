Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
