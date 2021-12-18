 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:36 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

