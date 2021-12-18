Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:36 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 6…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tod…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…