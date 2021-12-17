Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:33 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
