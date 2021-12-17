Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:33 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.