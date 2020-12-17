 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

