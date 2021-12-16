 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

