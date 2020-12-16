 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

