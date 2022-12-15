Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.