Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
