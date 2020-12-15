Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until 4AM EST TUE. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.