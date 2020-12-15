 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until 4AM EST TUE. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Five views of Hurricane Zeta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News