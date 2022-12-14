Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, wit…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and var…