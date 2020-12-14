Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from 7AM EST MON until 7PM EST MON. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
