Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
