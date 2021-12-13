Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.