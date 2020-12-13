Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.