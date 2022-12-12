Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
