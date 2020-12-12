 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Five views of Hurricane Zeta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News