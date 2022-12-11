Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

