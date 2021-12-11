Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Mo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orang…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tod…