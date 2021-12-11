 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News