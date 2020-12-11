Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.