Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
