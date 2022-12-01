 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

