Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeb…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in t…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a…