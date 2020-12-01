 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until 10AM EST TUE. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

