The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
