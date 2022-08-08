Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.