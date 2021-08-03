 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News