The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71…
This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. There is a 33% chance of rain in the f…
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…