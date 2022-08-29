Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.