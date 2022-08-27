Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.