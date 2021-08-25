Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 11:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees.…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and va…