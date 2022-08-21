The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
