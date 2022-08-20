Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sun…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makin…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today.…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the O…