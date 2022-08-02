The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot d…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makin…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a pe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.