Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Sun…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangebu…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prep…