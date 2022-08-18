Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
