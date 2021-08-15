Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.