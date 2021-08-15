Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
