Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
