The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds light and…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can ex…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.