The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…