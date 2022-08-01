The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. Tem…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot d…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. Temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…