Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until SUN 4:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
