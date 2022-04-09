Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.