Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.