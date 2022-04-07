Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rai…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks l…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…