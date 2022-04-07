 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News